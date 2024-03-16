Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 16, 2024

Today – Sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery, with a northeast wind of 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. East-northeast wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. East-northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming light and variable in the evening.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming west at 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. West wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming light and variable.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Friday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.