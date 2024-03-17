Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 17, 2024

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 26. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light northeast.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 51. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 25. South southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 50. Light southwest wind becoming west at 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 26. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 31. Breezy.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 31. Breezy.

Friday – Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.

Friday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 32. Breezy.

Saturday – Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.