Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 18, 2022

March 18, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 16 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a south wind of 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a south wind of 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday – A chance of rain between noon and 4 pm, then a chance of snow after 4 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Windy, with a south wind of 10 to 15 mph becoming west at 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Sunday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Windy, with a west northwest wind of 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a northwest wind of 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.