Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 18, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 31. Calm wind becoming north-northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming light and variable.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Wind chill values as low as zero. Light and variable wind becoming west at 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 19. East wind around 6 mph, becoming south-southeast in the evening.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tuesday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. West wind 9 to 13 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Wednesday – A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 22. Breezy.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.