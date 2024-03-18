Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 18, 2024

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 29. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 25. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 31. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.

Friday Night – Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Scattered rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 31. Breezy.

Sunday – Scattered snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.