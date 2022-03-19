Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 19, 2022

March 19, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a south wind of 7 to 12 mph becoming south southwest at 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a south wind of 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday – Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all snow after 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Windy, with a south wind of 8 to 13 mph becoming west at 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Sunday Night – Scattered snow showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Windy, with a northwest wind of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a northwest wind of 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 21. Blustery, with a west wind of 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sponsor

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 16 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Blustery.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.