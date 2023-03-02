Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 2, 2023

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 9 to 14 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 12. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Windy, with a west wind of 9 to 14 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around -1. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 21 mph becoming west-southwest at 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 13. South southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 11.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 26.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 23.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 1.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.