Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 2, 2024

Today – A slight chance of snow between 8 am and noon, then a chance of rain. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Windy, with a south southwest wind 23 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly after 2 am. Patchy blowing snow before 9 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Sunday – A 40 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 11. Breezy, with a west wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. South southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 19.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy.