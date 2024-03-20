Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 20, 2024

Today – Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind of 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 18 mph becoming south-southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 17 to 22 mph, decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. West wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow between midnight and 1 am, then a slight chance of snow after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 33. West wind 6 to 13 mph, becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – A 50 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west southwest 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain before 9 pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 9 pm and 11 pm, then a chance of snow after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 29. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – A slight chance of snow before noon, then a chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow before 7 pm, then a slight chance of snow between 7 pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 24. Blustery.

Tuesday – A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.