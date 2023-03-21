Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 21, 2023

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 11 to 16 mph, becoming north-northeast at 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – A 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Light and variable wind becoming southeast at 5 to 8 mph in the evening. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Wednesday – Snow showers, mainly after 11 am. High near 40. Windy, with a south-southwest wind of 20 to 25 mph becoming light and variable. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 20. Windy, with a west-southwest wind of 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. West southwest wind 10 to 14 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Sunday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 29.