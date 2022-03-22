Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 22, 2022

March 22, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 22. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 54. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sponsor

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Monday – A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.