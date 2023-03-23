Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 23, 2023

Today – A 20 percent chance of snow showers between 3 pm and 5 pm. Patchy freezing fog before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind of 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy, with a west wind of 5 to 15 mph becoming south-southwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday – A slight chance of snow showers before 7 am, then a chance of snow showers after 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Windy, with a west wind of 6 to 16 mph increasing to 16 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Wind chill values as low as zero. Windy, with a west wind of 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy, with a west wind of 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Breezy, with a west wind of 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 10.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 19.

Wednesday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 39.