Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 23, 2024

Today – 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 11 am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tonight – Rain showers likely before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 3 am, then a chance of snow showers after 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 29. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 7 to 15 mph becoming east southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Sunday – A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 17 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 19. Blustery, with an east wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. East wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming west in the morning.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday– A 20 percent chance of snow showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Thursday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 27. Breezy.

Friday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.