Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 24, 2022

March 24, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 62. Light west wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 30. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest after midnight.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 67. Light south southwest wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 16 mph becoming south in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.

Monday Night – A chance of rain showers before 4 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 4 am and 5 am, then a chance of snow showers after 5 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.