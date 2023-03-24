Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 24, 2023

Today – Snow showers, mainly after 2 pm. High near 35. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of around an inch is possible.

Tonight – A chance of snow showers before 7 pm, then a chance of snow showers after 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 10 am. Patchy blowing snow after 10 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as zero. Windy, with a west wind of 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 16 to 21 mph, decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. West wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. West southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 20.

Wednesday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 22.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 38.