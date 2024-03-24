Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 24, 2024

Today – A chance of snow before 11 am, then rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 16 to 18 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Tonight – Snow likely, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 19. Blustery, with a north wind 9 to 18 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Monday – A 30 percent chance of snow after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. East wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 22. West wind around 9 mph.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of snow after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery, with a west wind of 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 28. Breezy.

Thursday – A chance of snow before 11 am, then a chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 29. Breezy.

Friday – A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Friday Night – A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 34.

Saturday – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Breezy.