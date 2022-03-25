Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 25, 2022

March 25, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a west wind of 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph becoming west at 7 to 12 mph after midnight.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 7 to 12 mph becoming west at 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph becoming southwest at 7 to 12 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 7 to 12 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night – A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Tuesday – Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of rain showers before 9 pm, then a chance of snow showers between 9 pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Thursday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.