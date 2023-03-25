Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 25, 2023

Today – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly between 9 am and 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as zero. Windy, with a west wind of 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 21 mph becoming south of 7 to 12 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as zero. Blustery, with a south-southwest wind of 6 to 11 mph becoming west-northwest at 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 10. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 27. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 19.

Wednesday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Wednesday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 20.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 17.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36.