Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 25, 2023

Today – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly between 9 am and 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as zero. Windy, with a west wind of 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 21 mph becoming south of 7 to 12 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as zero. Blustery, with a south-southwest wind of 6 to 11 mph becoming west-northwest at 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 10. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 27. West wind 8 to 11 mph.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35.
Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 19.
Wednesday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 39.
Wednesday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 20.
Thursday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 34.
Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 17.
Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36.