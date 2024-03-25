Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 25, 2024





Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 41. East-northeast wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. West wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tuesday – A 40 percent chance of snow after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph, becoming south-southwest at 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow before 11 am, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain before 8 pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 8 pm and midnight, then a chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 30. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – A chance of snow before 11 am, then a chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 33.

Saturday – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Breezy.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 32.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.