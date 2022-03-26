Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 26, 2022

March 26, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east wind of 6 to 11 mph becoming west at 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west wind of 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph becoming south 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Monday Night – A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday – A chance of showers, then showers, and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 55. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 8 to 13 mph becoming north 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night – Rain showers likely before 9 pm, then rain and snow showers likely between 9 pm and midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Blustery.

Friday – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.