Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 26, 2023

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 8 to 10 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Thursday – A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Thursday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.