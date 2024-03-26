Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 26, 2024

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 17 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low of around 25. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow before 11 am, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 17 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain before 8 pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 8 pm and 10 pm, then a chance of snow after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 29. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 12 to 17 mph, decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday – A chance of snow before 11 am, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. West-southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – A chance of rain before 5 am, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A chance of rain and snow before 10am, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 35.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.

Sunday Night – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.