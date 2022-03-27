Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 27, 2022

March 27, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south southwest 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 21 mph becoming south southwest at 7 to 12 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Monday – A 30 percent chance of showers after 4 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a south southeast wind of 6 to 11 mph becoming west northwest at 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night – A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday – A chance of showers, then showers, and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 pm. High near 57. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 8 to 18 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night – Rain showers before 11 pm, then rain and snow showers likely between 11 pm and midnight, then snow showers likely after midnight. Some thunder is also possible. Low around 28. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 7 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 21 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Thursday – A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain showers before 10 pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.

Friday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Blustery.

Saturday – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.