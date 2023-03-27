Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 27, 2023

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Wind chill values as low as -5. South wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 20. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Breezy, with an east-southeast wind of 6 to 11 mph, becoming south 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday – A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.