Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 27, 2024

Today – Sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind of 12 to 17 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow before 11 am, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain before 8 pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 8 pm and 9 pm, then a chance of snow after 9 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 28. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Friday – A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday Night – A chance of snow before 7 pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 7 pm and midnight, then a chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 28. West-southwest wind 6 to 8 mph, becoming south-southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – A chance of snow before noon, then rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. South wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain before 8 pm, then rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 31. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – Rain and snow likely before 9 am, then snow likely between 9 am and 11 am, then rain likely after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night – A chance of rain before 8 pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 27. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 49.