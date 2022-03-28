Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 28, 2022

March 28, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 5 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a south wind of 6 to 11 mph becoming south at 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight – Showers, mainly before 4 am. Low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 16 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 6 to 11 mph becoming north northwest at 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night – Rain showers likely before 8 pm, then rain and snow showers likely between 8 pm and 9 pm, then snow showers likely after 9 pm. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Blustery, with an east northeast wind of 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a northeast wind of 8 to 18 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery, with a west southwest wind of 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday – A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west wind of 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain showers before 8 pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8 pm and 10 pm, then a chance of snow showers after 10 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain and snow showers between noon and 1 pm, then a chance of rain showers after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.