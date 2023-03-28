Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 28, 2023

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Calm wind becoming south-southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Southwest wind around 5 mph, becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday – Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a south wind of 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday – A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Thursday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 19. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 27. Breezy.

Sunday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Monday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.