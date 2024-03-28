Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 28, 2024

Today – Showers likely, mainly after 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tonight – Rain and snow likely before midnight, then a slight chance of snow after 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 27. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Friday – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday Night – A slight chance of snow before 7 pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 7 pm and 3 am, then a chance of snow after 3 am. Cloudy, with a low of around 30. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Snow likely before 10 am, then rain and snow likely between 10 am and 11 am, then rain likely after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain before 10 pm, then rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – Rain and snow are likely before 10 am, followed by rain. High near 49. Breezy, with an east-southeast wind of 8 to 17 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night – Rain likely before 8 pm, then snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 28. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday – A 30 percent chance of snow before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 50.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.