Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 29, 2022

March 29, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west northwest wind of 6 to 11 mph becoming east at 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night – Rain and snow showers before 2 am, then a slight chance of snow showers between 2 am and 3 am. Some thunder is also possible. Low around 27. Breezy, with an east southeast wind of 13 to 18 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch is possible.

Wednesday – Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 53. Breezy, with an east wind of 7 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery, with a northwest wind of 11 to 16 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow showers before 10 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 10 am and 11 am, then a chance of rain showers after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind of 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 11 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 11 pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Monday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.