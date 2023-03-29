Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 29, 2023

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with an east-southeast wind of 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – A 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 3 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a south-southeast wind of 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Thursday – A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. A new snow accumulation of around an inch is possible.

Thursday Night – Isolated snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 25. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Windy, with a west wind of 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 17 to 22 mph, decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 28. Breezy.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Scattered snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 28. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy.

Monday Night – Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Blustery.

Tuesday – Scattered snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy.