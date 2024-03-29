Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 29, 2024

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm.

Tonight – A chance of rain and snow between 9 pm and 10 pm, then snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 30. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday – Snow likely before 10 am, then rain and snow likely between 10 am and noon, then rain likely after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 44. South-southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming west-southwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain before 9 pm, then rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 30. South-southwest wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming east-southeast after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Sunday – Rain and snow before 9 am, then snow between 9 am and noon, then rain after noon. High near 44. South-southeast wind 10 to 14 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Sunday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Northeast wind 7 to 13 mph, becoming north-northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 50.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 31. Breezy.

Thursday – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.