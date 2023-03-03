Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 3, 2023

Friday – Snow likely, mainly before 1 pm. Patchy blowing snow after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 9 to 14 mph, becoming west 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 3. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 9 to 14 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday – Patchy blowing snow between noon and 4 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a northeast wind of 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest of 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Saturday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. South southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible.

Sunday – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. South wind around 6 mph.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 25.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 5.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 23.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 0.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 24.