Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 3, 2024

Today – Snow likely, mainly before 10 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Windy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 12. Breezy, with a west wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. West wind 6 to 14 mph, becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a south wind of 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. South southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 33.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 12.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 40.