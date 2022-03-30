Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 30, 2022

March 30, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 7 am. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 51. Breezy, with an east northeast wind of 6 to 16 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Blustery, with a north wind of 7 to 17 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday – A 40 percent chance of showers after 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sponsor

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Sunday – A slight chance of snow before 11 am, then a slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Monday – A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Windy.