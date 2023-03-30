Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 30, 2023

Thursday – Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind of 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Thursday Night – Isolated snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 25. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Windy, with a west wind of 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 20. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 17 to 22 mph, decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 29. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of rain before 7 pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 27. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night – Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 20. Blustery.

Tuesday – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Blustery.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 12. Blustery.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29.