Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 30, 2024

Today – Scattered snow showers before 10 am, then scattered rain and snow showers between 10 am and 11 am, then rain showers likely after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. East wind 5 to 13 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Tonight – Rain and snow showers likely before 10 pm, then snow showers. Low around 30. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday – Rain and snow showers, becoming all snow after 4pm. High near 41. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east after midnight. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 25. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 51.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 59.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 33.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 35. Breezy.

Friday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Windy.