Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 31, 2022

March 31, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today -A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind of 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight – A chance of rain and snow before 9 pm, then a slight chance of snow between 9 pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sponsor

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 55. West wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Monday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Windy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Windy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.