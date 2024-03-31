Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 31, 2024

Today – Rain and snow showers likely before 3 pm, then rain showers between 3 pm and 5 pm, then rain and snow showers likely after 5 pm. High near 46. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Tonight – Scattered rain and snow showers before 7 pm, then scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 8 to 13 mph, becoming light and variable. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Monday – Isolated snow showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. North wind 6 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 25. North-northeast wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming south-southwest after midnight.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 52. West wind 5 to 13 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 30. West-southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 58.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 38. Breezy.

Friday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Windy.

Friday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy.

Saturday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.