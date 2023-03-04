Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 4, 2023

Today – Isolated snow showers after 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 16 mph becoming south-southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 10%.

Tonight – Scattered snow showers, mainly after 9 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of around an inch is possible.

Sunday – Isolated snow showers before 11 am. Patchy blowing snow between 1 pm and 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 4. Wind chill values as low as -5. South wind around 6 mph, becoming east-northeast after midnight.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Southeast wind around 6 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. South wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 25. West northwest wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 25.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 24.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 5.

Friday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 24.