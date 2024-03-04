Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 4, 2024

Today – A slight chance of snow between 11 am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. West wind 6 to 13 mph, becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Southwest wind around 9 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 22. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 39. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 14.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 39.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.