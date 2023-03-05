Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 5, 2023

Today – 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 10 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 9 to 18 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. South wind 6 to 9 mph, becoming north in the evening.
Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as zero. South southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. South southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 24. West northwest wind around 6 mph.
Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 5. South wind around 6 mph, becoming east after midnight.
Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 26.
Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.
Thursday – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 25.
Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3.
Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 25.
Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 10.
Saturday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.
