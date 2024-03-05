Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 5, 2024

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. South southwest wind around 9 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 22. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Light and variable wind becoming northwest at 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 21. Northwest wind around 7 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. North northwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 16.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 39.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.