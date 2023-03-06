Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 6, 2023

Today – Isolated snow showers before 7 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 10%.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. Wind chill values as low as -5. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -5. East-northeast wind around 6 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 5. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. East wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 12. Northeast wind around 9 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Friday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Saturday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.