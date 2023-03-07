Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 7, 2023

Today – A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly between 7 am and 4 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -5. North wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -5. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as -5. East wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 12. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 27. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Southeast wind around 7 mph.

Friday – A chance of snow showers before 3 pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before 11 pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 28. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38.