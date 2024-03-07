Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 7, 2024

Today – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 7 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Light north wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 21. North wind 7 to 10 mph.
Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35. North wind 6 to 9 mph.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 15. Northwest wind around 7 mph, becoming west-southwest after midnight.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 38. West-southwest wind around 7 mph.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 19. South southwest wind around 6 mph.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.
Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 25.
Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 25. Breezy.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.
Tuesday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 25.
Wednesday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.