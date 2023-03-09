Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 9, 2023

Today – Patchy fog before 11 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 11. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday – A chance of snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain and snow showers between noon and 5 pm, then a chance of rain showers after 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a south wind of 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Friday Night – Rain showers likely before 8 pm, then rain and snow showers likely between 8 pm and 10 pm, then snow showers likely after 10 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 20.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Tuesday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 27. Breezy.

Wednesday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.