Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for March 9, 2024

Today – Sunny, with a high near 41. West wind around 6 mph, becoming north-northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 19. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Light and variable wind becoming northwest at 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 25. South wind around 7 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday – A 30 percent chance of showers after 5 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before 7 pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Blustery.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.