Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for May 1, 2022

May 1, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Scattered showers, mainly after 4 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Breezy, with an east wind of 7 to 12 mph becoming south of 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9 pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 9 pm and midnight, then scattered showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with an east northeast wind of 11 to 18 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday – Isolated showers before noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a northwest wind of 11 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a south wind of 14 to 16 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow before 7 am, then a chance of snow between 7 am and 11 am, then a chance of rain after 11 am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Tuesday Night – A chance of rain before 8 pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 8 pm and midnight, then a chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – A chance of snow showers before 10 am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.

Friday Night – A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.