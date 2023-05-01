Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for May 1, 2023

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 40. East wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with an east wind of 9 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 42. South southeast wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. South southeast wind 5 to 11 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. South wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Thursday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south of 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 37. Breezy.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 36. Breezy.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Sunday– A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.