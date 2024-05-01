Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for May 1, 2024

Today – Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 52. Windy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 16 to 26 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Thursday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. West winds 5 to 14 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday – A chance of snow showers before 2 pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a south wind of 7 to 12 mph, becoming west-northwest at 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Sunday – A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Windy.

Sunday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 35. Breezy.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Windy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 32. Windy.